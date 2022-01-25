Florida Theme Park Shuts Down Unexpectedly as Inclement Weather Hits

If you are currently in Florida, you know that the weather as of late has not been very ideal.

In Orlando, we have seen Disney’s waterpark Typhoon Lagoon remain closed for days due to the low temperatures and rainfall. Now, another Florida theme park is being affected by the weather; however, it is causing them to fully close their theme park for the day.

Busch Garden Tampa (@buschgardens) has just announced that their Park will remain closed for the rest of the day. The theme park made a Tweet allowing Guests to know that as of 2:15 p.m., the Park would remain closed.

Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens will be closing at 2:15 pm today, January 25.

It is currently 51 degrees and raining in the Tampa Bay area, which is not the most enticing theme park weather. The Park also tends to attract a more local crowd rather than tourist, which means that a lot of their Guests may opt-out of a theme park day and visit when it is nicer weather. With a lack of crowds, the theme park could end up actually losing money.

Typically, the Park would have closed at 5:00 p.m. tonight.

At the moment, there is a lot going on with Busch Garden Tampa! Their Mardi Gras festival is underway, where Guests can enjoy performers, live music, and multiple food booths. Busch is currently underway with their “free beer” promotion which is running through to January 31. At Busch Gardens, only pass members, and Fun Card holders can grab their pour at Garden Gate Café. On March 11, Iron Gwazi will return to Busch Gardens as an all-new hybrid coaster, mixing steel and wood for one wild ride. The Park has a ton of other thrill rides Guests can enjoy, such as Tigris, Cheetah Hunt, Cobra’s Curse, SheiKra, Falcon’s Fury, Kumba, Serengeti Express, Scorpion, SandSerpent, Stanley Falls Flume, Air Grover, and Wild Surge.

