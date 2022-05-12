Six Flags’ New Roller Coaster Makes Guests Nervous With Dangerous Detail

Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, announced the opening of its new roller coaster, Sidewinder Safari, through an email inviting Guests to purchase a pass to enjoy a Pass Holder Exclusive Ride Preview on May 27th, with an official opening to the general audience on May 28th.

A screenshot of the said email was posted on Reddit by u/a_magumba and reads as follows:

Sidewinder Safari was announced on August 20, 2019, and was expected to open in 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all information on the coaster was removed from the Six Flags website, and the opening date was delayed indefinitely. In December 2021, the ride vehicles arrived at the Park, and vertical construction began in early 2022, with the final sections of track installed on April 8, 2022.

Some Guests find it unsettling that this roller coaster is being promoted as a “one-of-a-kind combination thrilling family coaster and animal exhibit experience,” meaning there will be live animals in the ride queue, including rattlesnakes, lizards, and other reptile species. It is still unclear how the animals will be kept and exhibited, but having dangerous live animals around thousands of loud Guests doesn’t sound like a very good idea.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s website describes the coaster as follows:

New and Slithering Soon in 2022 – A one-of-a-kind, combination thrilling family coaster and animal exhibit experience!

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom welcomes you to a snake pit you’ve never seen before. Featuring live rattlesnakes and other reptile species, guests will be immersed in a jungle-like setting as they prepare for a wild ride along 1,378 feet of slithering track. Sidewinder Safari will be located in the land side of the park, next to Odin’s Temple of the Tiger stadium. Also, be sure to check out the newly themed Sidewinder Snacks! Related: Six Flags Takes Massive Step Ahead of Major Theme Parks

The website details that this moderate thill level coaster will reach a top speed of 29 miles per hour and take Guests to an elevation of 43 feet through a track of over 1300 feet. The ride will last approximately last two minutes and a half and will follow a “Wild Mouse” coaster type, meaning carts will spin sideways, up to 360 degrees, according to Six Flags’ announcement, and will include sharp turns and quick changes in direction.

To many, this roller coaster format may sound familiar, and to some, it may even bring some nostalgia, as Sidewinder Safari looks extremely similar to the now-extinct Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Of course, it is not the exact same attraction, but from the official video posted on Six Flags’ website, the track and experience are much alike. The track is also very similar to Goofy’s Sky School at Disney California Adventure, though Goofy’s carts are static, not spinning. This makes it an excellent opportunity for Disney fans to experience Six Flags Discovery Kingdom if they haven’t done it before.

More on Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom packs a lot of “WOW!” for Guests visiting the San Francisco Bay Area. With pulse-pounding coasters, mouth-watering culinary creations, new attractions every season, and world-renowned entertainment. With animal attractions, live shows, events, shops, restaurants and dining options, and over 60 attractions, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom promises Guests a fun-filled day on every visit!

When visiting the Park, Guests will be able to experience Acme Fun Factory, Air Penguins, Alligator Isle, Animal Nursery / Vet Clinic, Ark, BATMAN: The Ride, Boardwalk Bumper Buggies, Boomerang Coast-to-Coaster, Bugs Buccaneer, Butterfly Habitat, Cobra ,Congo Queen, Dare Devil Chaos Coaster, Discover Our Ocean Friends, Dolphin Discovery, Drench! at Toyota Stadium, Elmer’s Weather Balloon Service, Foghorn’s Seaport Railway, Frog Hopper, Giraffe Encounter, Kong, Lion’s Lair, Medusa, Merlin’s Seaside Tours, Monkey Business, Monsoon Falls, Nairobi’s Look Out Balloons, Ocean Discovery, Odin’s Temple of Tiger, Penguin Passage, Pepe Le Pew’s Rafts of Romance, Reptile Discovery, Road Runner Express, Rock Wall Climbing Challenge, Safari Jeep Tours, Scat-A-Bout, Seal Cove, Seals, Sea Lions and Otters!, Seaport Carousel, Seaside Railway, Shark Experience, Sidewinder Safari, SkyScreamer, Splashwater Oasis, Splish Splash Zone, Stingray Bay, SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight, Sylvester’s Pounce & Bounce, Tava’s Elephant Parade, Tava’s Jungleland Animal Exhibits, Taz’s Typhoon, THE FLASH Vertical Velocity, THE JOKER, THE PENGUIN, Wildlife Experience Show, Thrilla Gorilla, Wave Swinger ,White Water Safari, Wildlife Discovery, Wolf’s Den, WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth, Yosemite Sam’s Flight School, and Zoe’s Tree House.

Are you excited to experience Sidewinder Safari at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom soon? Let us know in the comments below!