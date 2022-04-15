Six Flags Takes Massive Step Ahead of Major Theme Parks

Six Flags continues taking massive steps to get ahead of other major theme parks in America as they continue to develop the world’s first 7-seat dive coaster.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its new roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, on July 28, 2021. The project has continued moving forward since, with constant updates released through the park’s Twitter account.

A significant update was recently announced, as Six Flags revealed an official look at the first train for Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. The attraction will accommodate Guests in three 21-passenger trains, each of which will be seven seats wide.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the first Bolliger and Mabillard roller coaster Six Flags has purchased since 2012 and will also be the first dive coaster Six Flags will install in one of its parks.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ official website describes the attraction as follows:

World’s Steepest Dive Coaster – New In 2022

Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures. Dr. Diabolical built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine is called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. The device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale. Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR!

With the Immelmann inversion and a top speed of 60 miles per hour mentioned in this description, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will become the world’s steepest dive coaster.

