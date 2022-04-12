Major Theme Park Gives Single Guest Roller Coaster All To Themselves

Theme park thrill riders are always looking for unique and rare opportunities.

One of the fantasies of almost any theme park goer– whether that be at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Cedar Fair, or any other theme park across the country– is to imagine what it would be like to have the Park all to yourself.

While a Guest at Six Flags St. Louis didn’t necessarily get to experience having the theme park all to himself, he did get a unique treat: A coaster all to himself.

TikTok user @its.gp.angella recently shared a video of a man taking off on a popular roller coaster at the theme park all by himself.

so lonely #rollercoaster #amusementpark #themepark #sixflags#foryou #fyp #sixflagsstlouis #BigComfy #coastertok #stlouis #lols

As you can see in the video above, the Guest is seated in the front row by themselves and the entire train is completely empty. What’s even more unique about this experience is that it takes place during the day. There have been times where Guests report getting a ride all to themselves at the end of a day, but hardly ever do they get a ride all to themselves during the day when there are many others frequenting the Park.

The ride is called The Boss and it is sloganed as “the land’s top wooden coaster.” The official description for the attraction can be read below:

Thank the Terrain for the Land’s Top Wooden Coaster. There is a reason The Boss is one of the top coasters at Six Flags St. Louis. After the first 150-foot double-down drop, you’ll tunnel right through the middle of the incredible structure and then blaze a super-fast 65 miles per hour up the next lift. Right about now you’re starting to realize this isn’t your standard wooden coaster; this is a modern adrenaline machine of the highest order. One of the things that makes it so innovative is right under your feet: the ground. This coaster is known as a “terrain twister” because it incorporates the natural topography of the land it’s built on into the architecture of the ride. You’ll rise and fall with the earth itself, giving the whole experience an utterly organic feel. More than ever, you’ll feel like a bird coursing over the peaks and valleys of the planet—except this bird is taking on a series of drops ranging from a whopping 72 feet at the lowest, all the way up to 150 feet. On this magnificent master of all things wooden, all the drops are big! So hold on tight because you’ll also feel the terrain on the ground-hugging, high banked turns. The classic construction, combined with a modern understanding of aerodynamics, both join in a natural partnership with the land itself, giving you a feeling of total freedom, combined with total power. You just feel unstoppable on this ride—you feel like the boss of all things wild.

Six Flags St. Louis is home to many more beloved attractions, like American Thunder, BATMAN: The Ride, Boomerang, Colossus, Fireball, JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle For Metropolis, MR: FREEZE Reverse Blast, Ninja, The Joker, and many others. In addition, the theme park is set to open CATWOMAN Whip and the all-new Adventure Cove this year.

What do you think of this unique experience? Let us know in the comments!