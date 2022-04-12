Multiple Guests Rushed To Hospital After Six Flags Ride Accident

Recently, a troubling situation unfolded after a ride malfunctioned causing multiple people to need medical assistance.
According to WFAA News Channel 8, seven people were taken to the hospital after a ride at Six Flags Over Texas experienced technical difficulties. A spokesperson told WFAA that the local fire department responded to the incident that happened around 6:30 p.m. yesterday at the Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast attraction. The spokesperson said Guests and staff who were inside the building safely exited.
Arlington fire officials in a news release Monday said that firefighters found that the fire had already been extinguished by Six Flags staff after arriving on the scene, fire crews then began to ventilate smoke out of the area of the ride building.
Park officials stated that a staff member was treated for a minor injury after the incident, while four Guests were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The Arlington Fire Department officials later said that six Guests and one staffer were taken to hospitals after the incident.
According to the Park, the incident was caused due to a malfunction in a motor which lead to an internal electrical fire. This fire caused smoke to enter the building. Thankfully, no one was reported to be seriously injured.
Six Flags describes the attraction as follows:
Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don’t you think? It’s downright creepy. The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you’ve stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN’s chillingly insane enemy!
MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you’ll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds!
And as the name of this ride indicates, you’ll be doing it in reverse. You’ll slam out of the station at 70 miles per hour, backwards!
