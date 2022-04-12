Multiple Guests Rushed To Hospital After Six Flags Ride Accident

According to the Park, the incident was caused due to a malfunction in a motor which lead to an internal electrical fire. This fire caused smoke to enter the building. Thankfully, no one was reported to be seriously injured.

Six Flags describes the attraction as follows:

Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don’t you think? It’s downright creepy. The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you’ve stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN’s chillingly insane enemy!

MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you’ll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds!

And as the name of this ride indicates, you’ll be doing it in reverse. You’ll slam out of the station at 70 miles per hour, backwards!