Free Tickets to Universal Cause Hundreds to Camp Out

Universal Orlando Resort is home to some major attractions that are unlike anything else.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts are just some of the thrilling attractions that you can experience when visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The Universal of Central Florida (UCF) is hosting an event for its students and several Guests at Univeral Orlando Resort and it seems that students were lined up and even camping out for a chance to get their free tickets to Universal Orlando.

TikTok user @kool.kellyy recently shared a video where we can see students set up and camping to receive tickets.

oh the things we do for ucf😍 #goknights #universalknights @UCF#gkco #foryou #ucf

These tickets are for the private event on April 24 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets are being distributed in person at the Addition Financial Arena on the main campus across four dates. Tickets are limited and will be first-come, first-served. Students must present a valid UCF ID to get a ticket.

Distribution dates and times for main campus are as follows:

April 6: 6 -9 p.m.

April 12: 1- 4p.m.

April 13: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tickets will also be distributed in person at the UCF Downtown, Rosen and Lake Nona campuses. Students should pay attention to communication from these campuses’ social media accounts and other outlets for more information.

This year, 2,000 Guest tickets will be available for purchase at the UCF Ticket Center located on the first floor of the Student Union April 11 to 20. Guest tickets are $60 The UCF Ticket Center operates Mondays through Friday 10 a.m.-5p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

