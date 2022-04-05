Massive Theme Park Removes Unlimited Dining Plan After Man Goes Viral Eating There Every Day

A lover of theme parks and saving money, Dylan had found the secret to enjoying both.

Thrill lovers make their way to their favorite theme parks each and every year to enjoy epic attractions at places like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Six Flags, and many more.

We recently reported on a man named Dylan who took advantage of purchasing a $150.00 annual pass that included admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain, parking, and two free meals per day.

He elected to eat inside the theme park every day for seven years and, as a result, he was able to pay down his student loans, get married, and buy a house. In 2020, the average cost of groceries was $4,942, with an average of $412.00 per month. This does not include the cost of eating out or ordering in, which can easily raise this cost by a couple of thousand more.

While the pass has not been available for purchase for a while, it was renewable for Dylan every year. That is, until now.

“Six Flags announced a whole new pricing system for their passes which have a bunch of people scratching their heads,” Dylan recently shared through MEL Magazine.

Six Flags completely restructured its annual passes beginning this year and that means the $150.00 unlimited dining pass is completely and totally a thing of the past.

There are now three tiers of seasonal passes for Six Flags. The 2022 Thrill Seekers pass is $89.99 and provides access to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey & Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure on Select Dates (Blockout Dates Apply), as well as General Parking and 1 Single-Use Skip the Line Pass. The 2022 Extreme Pass is $159.99 each and includes Unlimited Access to All Six Flags Outdoor Parks, General Parking, Food & Merchandise Discounts, and includes two Junior Passes.

Finally, the 2022 Ultimate Pass is $299.99 is the only pass that provides any kind of meal plan. It includes all of the following:

Unlimited Access to All Six Flags Outdoor Parks

Preferred Parking

10 Meal Dining Plan

Food & Merchandise Discounts

Includes two Junior Passes

Discounted All Season THE FLASH Pass

and much more!

More on Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags recently introduced THE FLASH Pass at its Parks– which is essentially its own version of Disney Genie– that allows Guests to pay more to have the reservation hold their spot in line and enjoy priority boarding opportunities when their reservation time comes.

The new Flash Pass Skip-the-Line single-ride option is available at Magic Mountain on select days for West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle and Goliath. Flash Pass single-ride prices range from $5 to $25 per person and vary per ride and by day. Twisted Colossus and West Coast Racers were priced at $12 per person per ride while Full Throttle and Goliath cost $14 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day national holiday on Monday, Jan. 17. The new Flash Pass Skip-the-Line program will be available at Magic Mountain for the foreseeable future, according to Six Flags officials.

This change was put in place shortly after Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort introduced Disney Genie, which has a Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane option for Disney Park Guests to do the same. As Disney is normalizing this pay-per-ride system, we can now see that other theme parks are starting to follow suit.

What do you think of this pass coming to an end at Six Flags Magic Mountain? Let us know in the comments.

