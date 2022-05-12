Universal Publicly Makes Fun of SeaWorld, Parks Engage in Heated Fight

An epic battle was recently waged on social media, with two theme Park giants going at it.

While multiple theme parks occupy the state of Florida, a rivalry has definitely formed within the community of Guests and fans. Firstly, you have the historic Walt Disney World Resort, a Park dedicated to providing high-quality themed entertainment to Guests of all ages.

In Florida you also have Universal Studios Orlando, a theme Park that caters more to adults, offering thrill-seekers plenty of attractions to experience. Here Guests can find tons of their favorite franchises like Transformers, The Simspons, Harry Potter, and much more.

The third big theme Park within the sunshine state involves a lot of water. SeaWorld is a very unique theme Park in that it acts as an amusement Park filled with exciting attractions as well as acting like an aquarium. The Park educates just as much as it entertains.

Of course, all three Parks are allowed to occupy the state of Florida but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some rivalry between the three. Recently, this rivalry was brought into the public with both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld going at it, burning each other to their hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers.

Follow along in the tweet thread shared below by both Universal Orlando’s Twitter account (@UniversalORL) and SeaWorld’s (@SeaWorld):

You’ve arrived. SeaWorld is the #CoasterCaptial of Orlando And we’re just getting started

*capital Also, we have more.

Spell check missed this one, but you guys need to need to work on your math skills. Most in a single park in Orlando, my friend. No park hopping here.

At least there’s another park to hop to.

SeaWorld ended the battle with this tweet:

Aww Uni, you ALWAYS talk about SeaWorld. You must really care about us As a token of our friendship, we wanted to send your social team a nice little care package. Enjoy!

This vicious yet still lighthearted exchange shocked fans of both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, giving the online community of Park-goers something to laugh at together. This is far from the first time Universal has gone to social media with inflammatory tweets as the official Twitter account for the Resort can be pretty bold.

However, both Parks have something unique to offer Guests and both are worth visiting if you happen to be visiting Orlando.

More on SeaWorld

Ice Breaker is the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back. The $8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

More on Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Which side are you on?

