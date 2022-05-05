Universal’s Twitter Account Begs For Followers to Escape the “Devil”

Universal Orlando Resorts Twitter account has always been a source of comedy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The account is relatable and never takes itself too seriously, which in my opinion bodes well in terms of creating a casual relationship with its guests.

Universal’s Twitter account is always a fun one to follow, but it also provides Guests with all the information they need, and opens up a direct line of communication between Guests and the Park in case anything ever goes wrong or more help is needed. Typically, we see Universal poking fun at Disney on their account. The theme park account even predicted the demise of Disney, which is in 2067, by the way. Of course, that and all of their Tweets are playful jokes and not based on a serious conviction.

Most recently, the theme park popped on social media begging for some more followers, 1000 more, to be exact. Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) Tweeted:

We need 1000 people to follow us ASAP.

🚨 We need 1000 people to follow us ASAP. 🚨 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 5, 2022

We quickly wondered why they needed more followers. Were they 1000 people away from a major follower milestone? We looked and that was not the case, however, once we looked at their follower count, we quickly laughed and knew the reason. Universal has 666,000 followers on Twitter, and it seems that they want to get out of the “evil” realm of 666. 666 is usually used to signify the devil, which may be perfect for the Halloween Horror Nights account, but not this one!

What do you think about Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter account?

