More Structural Damage Causing Issues at Universal Park

One area at Universal Orlando Resort is seemingly having its fair share of issues, especially as of late.

Universal Orlando is home to three world-class theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay water park. Lately, issues have been arising at Seuss Landing in Islands of Adventure.

The Caro-Seuss-el closed around a year ago after alleged roof damages. The attraction is undergoing major construction and has been closed off to the public for quite some time. As of now, the construction is causing The High In The Sky Seuss Trolly Train to only operate one side of its tracks, which is leading to higher than normal wait times for the attraction.

But that’s not the only damage that has been seen in the land.

A portion of the Seuss Landing archway crumbled and remains removed, and If I Ran The Zoo– the beloved play area– has been closed off for construction with rumors that the experience could undergo a retheme of sorts.

Now, Guests have noticed even more structural damage in the same area.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct posted showing cracking at the beloved quick-service restaurant Green Eggs and Ham Cafe.

Cracking at Green Eggs and Ham.

Universal’s official description of the Green Eggs and Ham Cafe reads:

“Say, I Like Green Eggs and Ham.” Join Sam-I-am at the big, green, ham-shaped building with the giant fork on top to discover your new favorite meal: Green Eggs and Ham tator tots. You’ll want to eat it in a box, with a fox, and everywhere in between. Try some Who Hash too, served out of a can. It may not be green, but it’s just as delicious.

