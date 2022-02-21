Beloved Universal Attraction Facing Extensive Construction With No Opening in Sight

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen numerous Universal Orlando Resort attractions undergo refurbishments and reopen just weeks after construction began.

Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, Hogwarts Express are just a few examples of rides that have closed temporarily at some point during the last couple of years. Currently, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is finishing up its yearly refurbishment and is expected to reopen this week.

However, there are two Universal Orlando attractions that have yet to reopen since their closures. One is Poseidon’s Fury, which has received an all-new paint job on its exterior façade and is gearing up to reopen at some point in the next few months.

The other is the beloved Caro-Seuss-el in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The attraction has now been closed for more than a year after reportedly suffering roof damage. Not much activity had been seen at the attraction, but now we are beginning to see extensive refurbishments taking place.

Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella recently posted photos of the attraction, which now has a large gray cover draped around it.

Extensive refurbishment work continues at Caro-Seuss-el at Islands of Adventure.

With work ramping up on the Caro-Seuss-el, it is encouraging that the ride will reopen at some point but its date still remains a mystery. The Caro-Seuss-el is the first attraction seen in Seuss Landing when walking through Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The attraction is fun for both kids and adults of all ages and features unique characters straight from the mind of Dr. Seuss.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the Caro-Seuss-el like this:

A Merry-Go-Round from the Mind of Dr. Seuss. Not only can you climb aboard a creative cast of Dr. Seuss characters, you can make their eyes blink, ears wiggle and heads turn. Little ones will love this sensationally Seussian twist on the classic carnival ride. If you look up high, you’ll see Horton the Elephant carefully guarding his special dandelion and its microscopic inhabitants. A Fanciful First Caro-Seuss-el was the first carousel of its kind to feature creatures that you control. Animate them by pulling on the reigns or pushing the lever on their necks. A Classic Cast of Characters Some of the characters you can ride include elephant birds from Horton Hatches the Egg, cowfish from McElligot’s Pool, Mulligatawnies from If I Ran the Zoo, and more.

