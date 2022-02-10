Universal Making Preparations for Popular Attraction to Return Very Soon

It’s been more than two years since Universal Orlando Resort Guests have made the trek through the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the Lost Continent.

After enduring countless rumors of retheming, it appears that the popular walk-through attraction Poseidon’s Fury is getting extremely close to reopening.

Universal has been refurbishing the building that the attraction is housed in for quite some time and began making noticeable refurbishments to the outside of the building, including repainting, several months ago. Since that time, we’ve begun to see characters from the experience sporadically make appearances outside of the attraction and, recently, a Universal Team Member shared with Inside the Magic that the attraction could begin giving tours again in February.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared a photo that shows the final preparation for the attraction to reopen are basically underway.

Water is flowing again over the Poseidon’s Fury sign.

Water is flowing again over the Poseidon's Fury sign. pic.twitter.com/J4sbQ4dW1G — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 9, 2022

While Universal Orlando has yet to give a reopening date, we can tell you that Universal Park Team Members have been hired for the attraction and the water running over the sign is yet another subtle hint from Universal that it won’t be much longer before the experience that has been a staple in the Lost Continent for years reopens to the public.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure is home to many thrilling attractions. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Fobidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more.

What do you think of Poseidon’s Fury returning? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?