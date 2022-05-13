More Theme Parks Join SeaWorld’s Outrageous Tweet Mocking Universal Orlando

Yesterday, May 12th, SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) shared a video on their Twitter account that instantly went viral. They mocked Universal Orlando after a series of tweets teasing the winner of the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

As we previously reported, this discussion started after Universal claimed to have more coasters than SeaWorld, teasing them over a spelling mistake on a previous tweet where SeaWorld called itself “the Coaster Captial of Orlando.”

*capital Also, we have more. 😉https://t.co/8LMvwCwEKk — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 12, 2022

The discussion continued to escalate until SeaWorld decided to deal a massive jab at Universal, sharing a tweet that reads, “Aww Uni, you ALWAYS talk about SeaWorld. You must really care about us,” as a unique package was being prepared to be sent to Universal’s social team. Many viewers considered the video hilarious, praising SeaWorld for this bold move.

Aww Uni, you ALWAYS talk about SeaWorld. You must really care about us. As a token of our friendship, we wanted to send your social team a nice little care package. Enjoy!

Aww Uni, you ALWAYS talk about SeaWorld. You must really care about us 😊 As a token of our friendship, we wanted to send your social team a nice little care package. Enjoy! https://t.co/DapH7Necqq pic.twitter.com/BSGdE2eTVM — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 12, 2022

However, this discussion didn’t stop there, as more theme Parks decided to join the conversation, with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay being the first to ask if it was a bad time to bring up the fact that they have ten coasters in a single Park. SeaWorld quickly responded, saying this was an Orlando thing.

Hey now… I thought this was an Orlando thing — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 12, 2022

Six Flags Magic Mountain joined in next, as they claimed the title of “Thrill Capital of the World,” stating they have the most coasters in a single theme park on the planet. Six Flags also teased SeaWorld, Universal, and even Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, for the number of coasters each Park has.

But of course, this wouldn’t end there because, as many users claimed, SeaWorld woke up and chose violence. The Park replied with a photo of one of Six Flags Magic Mountain’s most popular roller coasters being demolished, captioning it, “This is what a collapsing society looks like.”

This is what a collapsing society looks like. pic.twitter.com/ZzkAFgjmDr — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 12, 2022

TBKarate (@RealTBKarate) added that if SeaWorld continued to cause burns like this, they would cause another colossus fire, referencing the tragic incident of the Colossus Roller Coaster catching fire a few years ago.

Seaworld is going to cause another colossus fire with burns like this 💀 https://t.co/dwympsRZsi pic.twitter.com/xBps8tb5JR — TBKarate (@RealTBKarate) May 12, 2022

At that point, there was not much anyone could do. SeaWorld had proven itself to be the alpha social team in the theme Park world, as mkorn (@MKorn19) commented, at least for now.

There is a new alpha social team in the theme park world. 👏 https://t.co/3AVKUQgCpM — mkorn (@MKorn19) May 12, 2022

Fans had a blast witnessing this vicious yet hilarious conversation, and we’re sure the social media teams of Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Six Flags Magic Mountain did as well, giving the online community of Park-goers and fans a chance to laugh together. This is far from the first time Universal has gone to social media with inflammatory tweets, as the official Twitter account for the Resort can be pretty bold.

More on SeaWorld

SeaWorld recently won the top spot for best theme Park in the country, as well as the best new attraction with Ice Breaker on the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

While visiting SeaWorld Orlando, Guests can enjoy Ice Breaker and see for themselves why this attraction earned its place as America’s number one. Its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back due to the pandemic. The 8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime-filled launches, both backward and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.

