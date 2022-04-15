SeaWorld Casually Announces New Roller Coaster Project

Amid the theme park’s constant arms race for the fastest, tallest, and steepest rides, SeaWorld casually announced its latest project on Twitter.

Earlier today, SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) tweeted a photo captioned with “Some beautiful palm trees right there…”. We can see two lovely palm trees right in front of the massive steel tracks the park received today in the picture.

The tracks will be used in SeaWorld Orlando for the park’s newest roller coaster, Surf Coaster. The project will open in 2023 and will be a Bolliger and Mabillard creation, like Kraken, Manta, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. There are several rumors about the mechanics for the ride, whether it will be a standing or sit-down roller coaster, but SeaWorld has released no official information. Surf Coaster will take the place of Ice Breaker as SeaWorld Orlando’s newest coaster once it finishes construction.

In the meantime, Guests can enjoy Ice Breaker, currently the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back due to the pandemic. The 8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime-filled launches, both backward and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

