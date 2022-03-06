Orlando Theme Park Loses Air Conditioning as Heat Arrives

In Orlando, it is no surprise that things can get quite toasty. Located in Central Florida, Orlando is a heat machine that leaves many theme park Guests flocking to the nearest water station, looking for a water attraction to cool them down, and most importantly, finding the air conditioning.

At Walt Disney World, I personally bounce from shop to shop in the summer months to keep myself cool, and if I have to get in line for an attraction, I make sure that it is an indoor queue like Pirates of the Caribbean in Magic Kingdom. But what would happen if you hopped in that 60-minute queue expecting some relief from the heat, only to find it to be more of a sauna.

At SeaWorld Orlando, it seems that as of late, Guests have been having issues with certain areas of the Park when it comes to air conditioning and other maintenance inquiries. Twitter account SeaWorld Work Orders (@SWneedshelp) reported that there have been multiple complaints about the air conditioning not working in the annual pass member lounge. It seems that Guests looking for a moment of relaxation are met with a rather sweaty situation.

Work order 0121-0122 This anonymous work order comes from SeaWorld Orlando’s Pass Member lounge where things are getting blinky and HOT 🥵 Several people have noted that the AC in the pass member lounge is out.

As the heat begins to pick up in Orlando, we hope to see this issue fixed so that Annual Passholders can once again return to the lounge. Luckily, it seems the air conditioning issue is only happening in this one location.

Ice Breaker is the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back. The $8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

SeaWorld had recently put in a bid at $3.4 billion to take over Cedar Fair, however that offer was rejected.

Most recently, SeaWorld Orlando has been charged with a lawsuit after a family who visited the Park claimed that they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and SeaWorld Orlando failed to protect them, even after witnessing what was going on. The Orlando Sentinel reported on the ongoing incident which involved Aimee, Michael and Connor Johnson, along with Holly Witt of Duval County on behalf of a child. The group filed the lawsuit against SeaWorld on February 1, and claim that they were seriously injured due to SeaWorld’s negligence. The suit is priced at $100,000.

SeaWorld’s lawyer has denied all charges in the latest court hearing, stating ” that under Florida law, the park has a duty to protect guests. The filing said the plaintiffs’ injuries were caused by their own negligence or carelessness and that they seemingly provoked the other group.” The fight broke out on May 2, 2021, as reported by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who also had reports of the fight.

At the moment, SeaWorld is celebrating their Seven Seas Food Festival, which can be described as:

Seven Seas Food Festival

Set Sail on a Taste Adventure Oceans of flavor and fun are waiting at SeaWorld. From foodies to families, everyone will find tasty delights among more than 200 distinct (and mostly new this year!) offerings. It’s the most we’ve ever had, and it makes Seven Seas the biggest theme park food festival in Orlando. Explore more than 50 fresh global cuisine choices to pair with over 75 wine and cocktail selections and 75 craft beers. Revitalize your taste buds as you share this welcoming, open-air experience every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Now – May 8. Add a taste of rock, country, Latin, or 90s throwback sounds at our live music shows, and enjoy even more diverse entertainment and surprises at special times like Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, and Cinco de Mayo. With exquisite flavors to top off exhilarating coasters and extraordinary animals, our Seven Seas Food Festival is a voyage to stir the soul—and warm the belly!

