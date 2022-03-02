Orlando Theme Park Smacked With Lawsuit After Family Leaves Assaulted

When Guests visit any theme park, they often go with the intention to have a fun-filled day full of memories. The idea of being injured or harassed while looking for the next coaster to ride is not one that easily comes to mind, and often, not something Guests have to deal with. But, no matter what Park you are at, even places like Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World, the possibility of Guests acting out is always there.

Most recently, SeaWorld Orlando has been charged with a lawsuit after a family who visited the Park claimed that they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and SeaWorld Orlando failed to protect them, even after witnessing what was going on. The Orlando Sentinel reported on the ongoing incident which involved Aimee, Michael and Connor Johnson, along with Holly Witt of Duval County on behalf of a child. The group filed the lawsuit against SeaWorld on February 1, and claim that they were seriously injured due to SeaWorld’s negligence. The suit is priced at $100,000.

It seems that the Guests who filed the suit were in line for an undisclosed attraction, and alleged that a group of teenagers began “acting out”. It seems that the exact reason for the start of the fight is quite foggy, but the teenagers seemingly started to physically attack the plaintiffs. It was reported that even after they got off the ride, the group of teens were waiting to continue harassing the now injured Guests. It was said that during this fight, SeaWorld staffing did not do anything to stop it, which led to a compromise in safety for the Guests.

SeaWorld’s lawyer has denied all charges in the latest court hearing, stating ” that under Florida law, the park has a duty to protect guests. The filing said the plaintiffs’ injuries were caused by their own negligence or carelessness and that they seemingly provoked the other group.” The fight broke out on May 2, 2021, as reported by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who also had reports of the fight.

SeaWorld’s security seemingly did question the teens but then allowed them to leave, which caused the Johnson group to cross their path once again while in the parking lot on their way to the hospital. The Johnson’s asked SeaWorld to be walked out of the Park for protection, which SeaWorld provided, but after the employee left, it seems that the group still felt in danger, and called for assistance. No one arrived until after the teenagers left.

As reported, “The plaintiffs said they needed medical attention and continue to suffer mental and physical pain from the incident, but the lawsuit doesn’t give details on their injuries.”

