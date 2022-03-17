SeaWorld Takes Massive Jab at Orlando Theme Park Giant

It is no secret Universal likes to throw shade through their Twitter accounts, mainly towards Disney Parks, and they often do so over sweet, sugary churros.

Surprisingly, SeaWorld joined the churro debate on Twitter in the past few days by sharing the following announcement.

You know what’s better than a churro stand? A nice landscaping project. Nothing to see here https://twitter.com/SeaWorld/status/1504232945577607169?s=20&t=QttqTcn3knKeOBI6IUKY1g

Fans were quick to respond, saying they were excited to see what the new project could bring for the Park. User SeaWorld Work Orders (@SWneedshelp) shared the following comment, mentioning the current attractions at different Sea World locations:

A landscaping project??? Does that mean more trees, shrubbery, and other new plants for the areas surrounding Pantheon, Emperor, Ice Breaker, and Texas Stingray?! I’m so excited!

A landscaping project??? Does that mean more trees, shrubbery, and other new plants for the areas surrounding Pantheon, Emperor, Ice Breaker, and Texas Stingray?! I’m so excited! pic.twitter.com/GkXzTIieeH — SeaWorld Work Orders (@SWneedshelp) March 16, 2022

However, not all users shared this feeling, and many voiced their opinions, most implying SeaWorld has a lot of work to do if they want to catch up with their competitors. Joseph (@whoisjseph), for example, tweeted:

Yeah this is @SeaWorld we’re talking about here so it’s probably going to be another ugly, unthemed, steel rollercoaster plopped into one of their parks which already are filled with halfa**ed or abandoned projects. Gosh, I miss the @SeaWorld of pre-Blackfish. https://twitter.com/whoisjseph/status/1504268822856970241?s=20&t=QttqTcn3knKeOBI6IUKY1g

Each day it becomes more and more common for different theme parks to use their social media this way, and while they might not always get the response they would expect, it will always be fun to see the discussion they can create.

More on SeaWorld

The official website for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment describes the company and its achievements as follows:

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. We are one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal husbandry, behavioral management, veterinary care and animal welfare. We also rescue and rehabilitate marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® and Busch Gardens® rescue teams have helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

Ice Breaker is the newest coaster built at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back. The $8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t really give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem.

SeaWorld had recently put in a bid at $3.4 billion to take over Cedar Fair, however that offer was rejected.

Most recently, SeaWorld Orlando has been charged with a lawsuit after a family who visited the Park claimed that they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and SeaWorld Orlando failed to protect them, even after witnessing what was going on. The Orlando Sentinel reported on the ongoing incident which involved Aimee, Michael and Connor Johnson, along with Holly Witt of Duval County on behalf of a child. The group filed the lawsuit against SeaWorld on February 1, and claim that they were seriously injured due to SeaWorld’s negligence. The suit is priced at $100,000.

With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.

What are your thoughts on Sea World? Have you visited Sea World lately? Let us know in the comments!