Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship was christened on Wednesday. Disney Wish joins Disney Dream, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, and Disney Fantasy as the fifth ship in the magical fleet.

Fan reaction to Disney Wish has been mixed, especially regarding the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge. Some fans feel the decor in the adults-only bar is a bit too tame for Disney.

But the biggest news out of the galactic bar is the luxurious $5,000 cocktail. Previously, Disney Parks fans thought the $137 cocktail at Walt Disney World’s California Grill was exorbitant. That’s pennies compared to the Kaiburr Crystal on Disney Wish!

The shareable drink, which some fans have said “should be illegal,” comes in an Imagineer-designed vessel that automatically opens to reveal a few small glasses.

Spectrum News 13 journalist Ashley Carter is onboard the first sailing of Disney Wish and shared a video of the Kaiburr Crystal drink:

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink.

After getting a first look at the drink, fans were even more frustrated. The menu is vague, and the drink’s appearance gives no hints of what might be in it.

Carter was one step ahead and reported repeatedly trying to discover what was in the drink. But Disney Cruise Line Cast Members reportedly refuse to give any detail on the Kaiburr Crystal cocktail’s ingredients:

Just so everyone knows, I have asked, and asked, and asked what’s in the Kaiburr Crystal at Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge and no one will tell me anything.

This makes the mysterious Kairburr Crystal all the more intriguing. One creative fan suggested that Carter find a Guest with an allergy to a common cocktail ingredient, as Disney is notoriously helpful and detailed with Guests with food allergies:

Find someone with an allergy common in drinks like oranges and have them ask. When they refuse to say they just need to say I’m allergic to oranges and I need to speak with whomever to make sure it’s safe for me.

Inside the Magic will update if anyone onboard Disney Wish manages to learn the secrets of the Kaiburr Crystal beverage!

