Hulk Coming to Avengers Campus SOON!

Avengers Assemble! A new superhero is coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort.

The Incredible Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, interrupted a presentation from President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro, asking them to add some green to Avengers Campus.

Starting next week, meet Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk at Disney California Adventure! He’s appearing for a limited time, though Disney has not announced an end date for the character meet-and-greet.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout D23 weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

More on The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Though Mark Ruffalo hasn’t appeared in his own Avengers film, Edward Norton shared a unique version of the character with Marvel fans in 2008. From Marvel:

In this new beginning, scientist Bruce Banner desperately hunts for a cure to the gamma radiation that poisoned his cells and unleashes the unbridled force of rage within him: The Hulk. Living in the shadows–cut off from a life he knew and the woman he loves, Betty Ross–Banner struggles to avoid the obsessive pursuit of his nemesis, General Thunderbolt Ross and the military machinery that seeks to capture him and brutally exploit his power. As all three grapple with the secrets that led to the Hulk’s creation, they are confronted with a monstrous new adversary known as the Abomination, whose destructive strength exceeds even the Hulk’s own. One scientist must make an agonizing final choice: accept a peaceful life as Bruce Banner or find heroism in the creature he holds inside–The Incredible Hulk.

Are you excited to meet Smart Hulk at Disney California Adventure Park?