Disney just announced at D23 that a brand-new attraction and expansion is coming to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus area. This was confirmed later by Disney itself in a tweet which is linked below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: During the Legends Ceremony at #D23Expo, CEO Bob Chapek shared that Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is expanding with a third attraction with a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes. pic.twitter.com/5CBkJTJUHV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2022

No specifics were given on what exactly this attraction will be but we are super excited!

Since it opened in 2021, Avengers Campus has been a fan favorite to many Guests visiting Disney California Adventure, with incredible food and snacks, breathtaking views of the Ancient Sanctum and Ancient Sanctum, fun attractions, and, of course, the chance to meet their favorite superheroes.

While visiting Avengers Campus is already a super experience, with all the new projects coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disneyland has quickly made all sorts of improvements to the highly immersive land. From the arrival of new heroes like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor to exclusive limited items celebrating the release of the latest MCU film or series.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

