Mighty New Heroes Coming to Avengers Campus

Mighty new heroes are arriving at Avengers Campus and seeking recruits’ help to patrol this highly immersive land.

Avengers Campus is the latest expansion to open at Disney Parks worldwide, with locations in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, this immersive land inspired by Earth’s mightiest heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers Guests the chance to live their own heroic adventures along with Black Panther, Thor, Loki, Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disneyland Paris just announced the arrival of a mighty new hero who will roam the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus for a limited time. The announcement was made through the official Disneyland Paris (@disneylandparis) TikTok account.

Get ready for some love and thunder! Starting August 12th and for a limited time, Mighty Thor will be roaming the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus! #AvengersCampusParis #DisneylandParis30 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks

Starting tomorrow, August 12, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can meet Jane Foster, who took up the mantle of Mighty Thor, and will be patrolling the grounds of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, meeting recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.

Mighty Thor first made her debut at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure last month. With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel, also arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, it is most likely Guests will see new heroes coming at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park. We can’t wait to see who else will make an appearance!

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Earth’s mightiest heroes recently gathered at Disneyland Paris for the opening of the new Avengers Campus, located in Walt Disney Studios Park. While exploring this highly immersive expansion, Guests can join forces with their favorite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and live their own heroic adventures.

The land has many exciting offerings for Guests to enjoy, including two amazing restaurants, Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, themed shops, and two heroic attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

More on Disneyland Paris

The next ambitious expansion for Disneyland Paris is currently underway, as Guests have been able to spot several cranes and other machinery completing the initial construction of a Frozen-themed land. Together with Avengers Campus, the new Frozen-inspired area is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park. You can read more about this development here.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Will you visit Mighty Thor at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!