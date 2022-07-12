Disney Park Amazes Guests With Highly Immersive New Experience

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Thor at Disneyland Paris

Credit: Disney

Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame with both hammers Mjolnir and Stormbreaker
Credit: Marvel Studios

Disneyland Paris is currently welcoming select Guests to enjoy a preview of the Park’s newest expansion, Avengers Campus, and one new and exciting experience will have them lining up to test their worthiness in this highly immersive land.

Thanks to the recent media preview event held at the Parisian Avengers Campus, we could see a lot of new details coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, including all the characters that will welcome Guests on their heroic adventures, the delicious and size-defying dining offerings of the Campus, exclusive merchandise and so much more!

avengers-campus-paris
Credit: Disney

Related: New Drone Show Possibly Coming to Disney Park Has Guests Thrilled

Perhaps one of the most exciting new experiences at Avengers Campus is a new show starring Thor and Loki, in which Guests can join the Asgardian gods, interact with them, and test their worthiness in trying to lift Mjolnir.

Avengers Campus: Thor & Loki show⎪Disneyland Paris 2022

WATCH HERE:  https://youtube.com/watch?v=bU9SZC_zc98

#DisneylandParis #AvengersCampusParis #DisneyParks

You can watch the whole video of this new show down below or on the Pixie Dust YouTube channel by clicking here.

Recently, one Guest sparked a heated debate stating that Disney had missed an obvious opportunity by not making this Sword in the Stoneinspired experience available at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, giving Guests the chance to test their worthiness by trying to lift Mjolnir — or Jonathan, as some fondly call it.

sword and the stone disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Has Rare Experience, Pulls Sword Out of the Stone at Magic Kingdom

Seeing Disney Parks take advantage of this idea in the Parisian Campus could imply a possibility for this experience to be soon brought to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. However, no official information has been released regarding this matter.

Thor trying to pull stuck Mjolnir out of rock
Credit: Marvel Studios

Cast Members, their friends, and family will be able to experience this highly immersive land during preview events from July 11 to July 14. Annual Passholders will also have exclusive previews of the land from July 16 to July 19 with prior reservation, and Avengers Campus will officially open its gates to welcome recruits on July 20.

avengers_campus_paris_costumes-2
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Resellers Strike New Land During Preview Events, Selling Before It Even Opens

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions,  Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests can meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Pym kitchen at disneyland paris avengers campus
Credit: Disney

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like LokiCaptain AmericaHawkeye, Kate BishopThe EternalsShang-ChiMoon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Mighty Thor arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Mighty Thor at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

More on Disneyland Paris

Mickey and friends in Mickey and the magician at disneyland paris
Credit: Disney

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!