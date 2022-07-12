Disney Park Amazes Guests With Highly Immersive New Experience

Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

Disneyland Paris is currently welcoming select Guests to enjoy a preview of the Park’s newest expansion, Avengers Campus, and one new and exciting experience will have them lining up to test their worthiness in this highly immersive land.

Thanks to the recent media preview event held at the Parisian Avengers Campus, we could see a lot of new details coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, including all the characters that will welcome Guests on their heroic adventures, the delicious and size-defying dining offerings of the Campus, exclusive merchandise and so much more!

Perhaps one of the most exciting new experiences at Avengers Campus is a new show starring Thor and Loki, in which Guests can join the Asgardian gods, interact with them, and test their worthiness in trying to lift Mjolnir.

Recently, one Guest sparked a heated debate stating that Disney had missed an obvious opportunity by not making this Sword in the Stone–inspired experience available at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, giving Guests the chance to test their worthiness by trying to lift Mjolnir — or Jonathan, as some fondly call it.

Seeing Disney Parks take advantage of this idea in the Parisian Campus could imply a possibility for this experience to be soon brought to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. However, no official information has been released regarding this matter.

Cast Members, their friends, and family will be able to experience this highly immersive land during preview events from July 11 to July 14. Annual Passholders will also have exclusive previews of the land from July 16 to July 19 with prior reservation, and Avengers Campus will officially open its gates to welcome recruits on July 20.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests can meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Mighty Thor arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.