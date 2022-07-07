Disney Resellers Strike New Land During Preview Events, Selling Before It Even Opens

With Avengers Campus’ opening date just around the corner, it is natural for Guests to be excited and want to experience everything the new land has to offer for themselves.

Well, thanks to some “empathic” Cast Members, Guests will have the chance to get their hands on some exclusive Avengers Campus swag even before the land’s official opening!

Images shared by GossipLand Paris (@GossipLandParis) show several items exclusive to this new land in the Parisian Park being sold with massive markups, including an opening day pin, a themed Spirit Jersey, and even an interactive Spider-Bot from the new Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure attraction.

Cast Members Assemble! During your next visit, don’t forget to leave a CastCompliment to these CMs who bend over backwards to sell you, out of pure sympathy of course, Avengers Campus products even before the stores open

Cast Members Rassemblement ! Lors de votre prochaine visite, n'oubliez pas de laisser un CastCompliment à ces CM qui se plient en 4 pour vous vendre, par pur sympathie évidemment, les produits Avengers Campus avant même l'ouverture des boutiques 💸🤑 pic.twitter.com/NPnKndoJ7N — GossipLand Paris (@GossipLandParis) July 7, 2022

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is currently holding special preview events exclusively for Cast Members, with coming dates for media events and the second round of scheduled preview events for Cast Members, their friends, and family. This means that all the resellers for these exclusive items are, most certainly, current Disneyland Paris Cast Members.

It is important to point out that Disney has strict rules and policies against reselling, as displayed above, and trying to do so can result in severe consequences.

While Disney has not released an official statement addressing this situation, the Park will surely take internal measures against this activity and those who are caught trying to engage in this activity.

Disney Park’s second Avengers Campus will officially open its gates to welcome recruits on July 20, allowing them to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure.

Once this highly immersive new land opens its gates, Guests will be able to experience the different dining offerings Guests will be able to find at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as the attractions Guests will find at the land, like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The opening of Avengers Campus in the Parisian Park is part of a multi-year expansion project that will include Frozen and Star Wars-themed areas. We recently saw massive cranes carrying out the initial construction tasks for the next big project at Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed expansion. You can read more about this development here.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

