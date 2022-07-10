Another Disney Guest Experiences Rare Moment By Pulling Sword Out of the Stone

Kelly Coffey 1 Comment
sword and the stone disneyland

Credit: Disney

Every Guest dreams of pulling the sword from the stone in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World.

We recently reported on one Disney World Guest making those dreams come true by pulling the sword from the stone, and now it looks like another Guest has been deemed worthy!

sword in the stone disneyland
Credit: Disney

A younger Guest walked up to the sword in the stone and when she pulled the sword up, she is in shock to see that it actually had risen! TikToker jojocrichton posted a video, writing:

The sword feeds off my emotions 💔 #jojosworld #disneyworld #wdw #fyp

@jojocrichton

TikToker jojocrichton has been so dedicated, he has been visiting Magic Kingdom nearly every day in an attempt to become the King of Fantasyland.

The TikTok user has been posting videos to social media showing his attempts at trying to become the King of Fantasyland. Unfortunately, he has not been deemed worthy (yet), but if you want to follow along on his journey, you can find his TikTok here.

Disney films cancer patients
Credit: Disney

The Sword in the Stone monument is located near Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. There is also another Sword in the Stone monument located in Disneyland Park, near King Arthur’s Carousel.

Back in 2020, a Disneyland Guest actually ripped the sword from the stone. Luckily Disney was able to refurbish it and replace the sword so that other Guests can attempt to lift the sword and be deemed King of Fantasyland.

sword in the stone
Credit: Disney

When visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Guests can also ride iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Have you ever pulled the sword from the stone at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

