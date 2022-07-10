Another Disney Guest Experiences Rare Moment By Pulling Sword Out of the Stone

Every Guest dreams of pulling the sword from the stone in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World.
We recently reported on one Disney World Guest making those dreams come true by pulling the sword from the stone, and now it looks like another Guest has been deemed worthy!
Related: Disney Announces Return of Massive Emotional Offering in Phases
A younger Guest walked up to the sword in the stone and when she pulled the sword up, she is in shock to see that it actually had risen! TikToker jojocrichton posted a video, writing:
The sword feeds off my emotions 💔 #jojosworld #disneyworld #wdw #fyp
@jojocrichton
The sword feeds off my emotions 💔 #jojosworld #disneyworld #wdw #fyp
TikToker jojocrichton has been so dedicated, he has been visiting Magic Kingdom nearly every day in an attempt to become the King of Fantasyland.
The TikTok user has been posting videos to social media showing his attempts at trying to become the King of Fantasyland. Unfortunately, he has not been deemed worthy (yet), but if you want to follow along on his journey, you can find his TikTok here.
Related: Disneyland Opens All-New Highly Themed Offering That Will Blow Guests Away
Have you ever pulled the sword from the stone at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.