Disneyland Opens All-New Highly Themed Offering That Will Blow Guests Away

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Disneyland Resort

Seeing something new come to any Disney Park is always an exciting time for Guests. At Walt Disney World, Guests are currently awaiting the opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming summer 2022. Aside from that, the entirety of the EPCOT transformation is a refurbishment many cannot wait to see completed, as well as TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

Other Disney Parks around the globe are also expecting massive expansions, like Disneyland Paris with the new addition of the Frozen-themed land of Arendelle, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Avengers Campus. Speaking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we recently saw Avengers Campus debut at Disney California Adventure. At Disneyland Resort, Guests will also soon see the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever, and World of Color all return on April 22, which is exciting news.

Now, there is another offering readily available to Guests that had been closed for the past four months as it underwent a complete overhaul. Merlins Marvelous Miscellany is now open in Fantasyland! The store opened on March 11 and Walt Disney Imagineering Art Director Michael Dobrzycki said,“It’s a mouthful of a name. It’s almost like the reason it’s a tongue twister is because not everyone can do magic. It’s got to be a little trickier or anybody would be doing it.”

Of course, The Sword in the Stone (1963) theming of the store is a call back to what once occupied the spot. Merlin’s Marvelous Miscellany almost feels like it is paying homage to Merlin’s Magic Shop, which occupied the same Fantasyland location when Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955. Disney Imagineering intentionally did this as they know how much their Guests love nostalgia. It seems the goal is to allow Guests to remember what things were like when the Park opened. Michael Dobrzycki told the Orange County Register:

“We know that the heritage and traditions of Disneyland resonate with our guests,” Dobrzycki said during an online video interview. “You want to get that feeling that you had when you were a kid and share it with your kids. Anything we can do that reminds you of that original first time you went to Disneyland is always great.”

The shop is full of trinkets and items that can keep Guests occupied for hours looking at all of the little details that surround them in the new shop. Previously, Merlins Marvelous Miscellany was the Christmas shop and the Castle Heraldry Shop. The store is next to Peter Pan’s Flight. If you want to take a look at the shop, YouTubers FreshBaked posted a full tour below:

