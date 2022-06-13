Guest Has Rare Experience, Pulls Sword Out of the Stone at Magic Kingdom

Every Guest dreams of pulling the sword from the stone in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World. In fact, one TikToker has been so dedicated, he has been visiting Magic Kingdom nearly every day in an attempt to become the King of Fantasyland.

On his latest visit, unfortunately, he still was unable to pull the sword and claim the title, but his friend did!

Disney fan and TikTok user, jojocrichton, has been posting videos to social media showing his attempts at trying to become the King of Fantasyland. In one attempt, he even tried talking nice to the sword, hoping a little flattery would help (spoiler alert, it didn’t):

In another video, JoJo tried to channel his love for Star Wars and use the force:

JoJo has tried numerous times to try and pull the sword from the stone, but unfortunately, has come up short. In his latest video, however, you can see his friend giving it a shot and pulling the sword out right in front of him! He writes:

My heart can’t take this much longer 🥲 #jojosworld #disneyworld #wdw #fyp

The Sword in the Stone monument is located near Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. There is also another Sword in the Stone monument located in Disneyland Park, near King Arthur’s Carousel.

Back in 2020, a Disneyland Guest actually ripped the sword from the stone. Luckily Disney was able to refurbish it and replace the sword so that other Guests can attempt to lift the sword and be deemed King of Fantasyland.

Have you ever pulled the sword from the stone at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.