An all-new retail store inspired by Disney’s Princess and the Frog is coming to this Disney Park very soon!

It would seem that Disney’s 2009 hit film The Princess and the Frog is in everyone’s mouth, as more information continues to be released about the different changes coming to Disney Parks in the following years inspired by this beloved story.

Perhaps the most discussed topic is the polemic retheming of Disney’s classic attraction Splash Mountain, which will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the coming years. As of this article’s publication, not much information has been released regarding the official timeline for this retheming other than that it is scheduled to open in late 2024. However, we expect to hear more official news regarding this Princess and the Frog-themed reimagining of the popular attraction in the coming days as Disney D23 Expo takes place.

As part of the media preview night, we could see a scale model of the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While the model is slightly different from the initial concept art published by Disney, it is still thrilling to see this retheming slowly coming to life to bring new magic into Disney Parks when it finally opens at Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom in Florida.

In addition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland Resort will home a new restaurant inspired by this Disney movie. Tiana’s Palace — Princess Tiana’s restaurant — will also come to life, opening its doors in New Orleans Square to welcome Guests eager to enjoy Tiana’s culinary delights.

However, the magic won’t stop there, as Disney will also open an all-new retail store inspired by The Princess and the Frog much sooner than we thought.

As shared by theme parks and entertainment reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: “An all-new retail store will be opening in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park on Sept. 20, 2022, called Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets.”

“Tiana is collaborating with her talented dressmaker mother, Eudora, to open this fantastic little shop, with accessories to create and serve masterful Orleans-style cuisine and more.”

As stated above, the all-new retail store — Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets — will open on September 20, 2022, in mere weeks! We can’t wait to visit New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park and see all the new items Princess Tiana will share with Guests visiting the Disney Park. It has not yet been announced if Eudora’s Chic Boutique will come to Walt Disney World Resort in the future. Inside the Magic will update you as more information is released.

Disney Parks Blog recently shared a preview of an all-new collection inspired by Princess Tiana and developed in collaboration with Influencer Courtney Quinn, founder of the blog “Color Me Courtney.” Some items from this collection are available today for pre-sale on shopDisney. You can read more about this new collection here.

While it was not specified if this new collection will be available at Disney Parks, it is most likely they will make their way to Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets when the store opens later this month.

