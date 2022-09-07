One Guest was overjoyed after finally being able to fulfill an unconventional dream on a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World is filled with offerings that will make every Guest’s visit a magical experience. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — full of beloved attractions, breathtaking parades and nighttime spectaculars, mouth-watering dining options, the chance to meet and hug your favorite characters, and so much more, it is no wonder why Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While many fans have different wishes and dreams when visiting the Parks — like hugging Mickey Mouse himself, riding their favorite attraction, enjoying the newest snack, or so many more — one Guest recently shared their “dream came true.” However, their wish was unconventional, to say the least.

Steffon (@itssteffon) shared a video on TikTok of the night his bizarre Disney dream came true, saying he finally got evacuated from Splash Mountain. Steffon didn’t share much detail regarding the reason for this evacuation or the process he and other park-goers experienced during the evacuation. Still, it surely was an out-of-the-ordinary experience for everyone.

While this Guest’s dream was a bit bizarre, him sharing the joy of finally seeing it come true is truly something that will brighten our day. And who knows; if you, too, have the unconventional dream of being evacuated from a Disney ride, it may come true someday.

Splash Mountain continues to be a polemic attraction, as we have recently seen several Guests sticking their hands and feet outside the vehicles and splashing them in the water of this Disney classic attraction. We’ve also seen the attraction frequently breaking down in the past months, even causing Guests to suffer “emotional trauma” after a horrific experience on the ride.

This Disney classic will undergo a complete reimagining very soon when princess Tiana takes over the Laughing Place in a new Princess and the Frog-inspired retheming. There is still no official timeframe for this reimagining, but we can expect to hear some official news regarding these highly anticipated changes during this year’s D23 convention, taking place this weekend.

