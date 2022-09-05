Child Jumps Onto Moving Float, Stops Disney Parade

A popular Disney parade recently had to come to a stop after a child leaped onto a float and was corralled by a Disney Cast Member.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Park Guests are completely immersed in the magic. They have the opportunity to ride iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as plenty of other offerings, including many forms of entertainment.

One of the most popular offerings is the beloved Disney parade, Festival of Fantasy, which makes its way around Magic Kingdom at both 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

Recently, a scary incident unfolded while Guests were viewing the parade in Magic Kingdom.

A child ran in front of a parade float and jumped onto it in an attempt to meet Pluto. A Disney Cast Member chased after them and corralled him before he made it to the Disney character.

The video was shared on Reddit.

Child Runs On Parade Float

As you can see, when the Disney Cast Member jumps onto the float to catch the child, they nearly trip. When the child gets onto the float, you can also see the float come to a stop until he could be removed.

Disney describes Festival of Fantasy as “Magic Marches Down the Street.” The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the Park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.

The parade allows Guests the opportunity to see many of their favorite Disney characters, including many from Tangled, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

What do you think of this recent incident in the Disney parade? Let us know in the comments!