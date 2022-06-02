Festival of Fantasy Receiving Operational Changes This Month

On selected dates this month, Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will have modified start times. Plan ahead if you’re visiting the Disney Parks, specifically Magic Kingdom Park, this summer.

As the 50th anniversary celebration, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, rages on in Orlando, Central Florida, The Walt Disney Company’s premier theme park destination has received many updates and changes. There was the installation of the polarizing Park Pass Reservation ticket system and the arrival of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the launch of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT’s former Future World, and Disney Enchantment on Main Street, U.S.A and Cinderella Castle.

Many Guests have found issues with the many alterations happening in the Florida Disney Parks, namely the Park Pass and Park Hopper initiative and overall crowding, capacity, and wait times across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

That being said, while changes have been frequent and fast, some of Walt Disney World’s old faithful experiences have remained. The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade came back to Magic Kingdom on March 9 after a long absence from the Disney Park due to the extended effects of the pandemic and the subsequent procedures put in place. Now, Guests can once again witness their favorite Disney characters like Anna and Elsa, Peter Pan, Rapunzel, and, of course, Maleficent.

While the parade usually takes place at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily throughout Magic Kingdom Park’s various lands, on selected dates this June, the beloved experience will be undertaking operational changes at the Disney Resort. Disney Festival of Fantasy will be performed at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 7 and June 13.

Currently, the parade will show at its usual times for the remaining dates in June, but it is worth checking both the Walt Disney World Resort website and the My Disney Experience App before making plans to see the classic Disney attraction.

Disney also reminds Guests that due to the outdoor nature of the parade, performances may be canceled or changed depending on inclement weather.

Walt Disney World describes Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade as:

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

