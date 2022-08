Splash Mountain and other Disney attractions have safety rules in place so that no one gets injured while enjoying their favorite ride. Unfortunately, a growing trend encourages Guests to stick their hands and feet into the Splash Mountain ride water.

Mal (@mally_mouse) was riding Splash Mountain in Critter Country at Disneyland Park and filming for her Twitch and TikTok, which has over 700,000 followers, when another Guest reached their hand into the water to splash Guests behind them:

“Don’t ever do what this kid did,” Mal warns. She shares the video where the child’s father immediately says, “Stop, stop, stop. Sorry. Guys, you can’t do that.”

Mal thanks the dad for apologizing and stopping the child but warns other Guests never to stick their hands outside the ride vehicle or break the rules.

“There are security cameras on all the rides, and Cast Members will not hesitate to call you out on it over the intercom or when you get off the ride in person,” Mal explains. “You are directly breaking their rules and safety protocol by sticking your little fingers in the water where it could be pinched and broken in between the log and the wall.”

Mal also says that the Splash Mountain ride water is “disgusting:”

“It’s bad enough that I have to brace for it and cover everything right as we’re going down the hill, but for somebody to catch me off guard and just throw it at my face and my camera is like… It’s not even that they were breaking safety protocol because, like, that’s your consequences to deal with, not mine. But it’s the fact that they blindly did that with strangers sitting behind them. Like, think it through next time, please.”

In the comments, @brittjohnson2022 agreed. She said that on her last Disneyland Resort vacation, her ex tried to splash her and “smashed” his hand between the log and the guard rail.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024 at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. No closing date has been publicly announced for either ride. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

While visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort, please follow all safety rules and respect other Guests.