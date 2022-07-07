Splash Mountain Fan Argues No One Wants Retheme, “I Will Protect It With My Life”

Despite a Disney Parks fan petition to #SaveSplashMountain, the Walt Disney Company announced last week that Splash Mountain’s Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme is still on track.

Disney first announced that Splash Mountain would be rethemed to Princess and the Frog (2009) in 2020, but details about the redesign have been sparse. Last month, Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiana, leaked that the newly reimagined Splash Mountain will open in 2024, which Disney refused to confirm at the time.

Disney confirmed Rose’s information at the Essence of Culture Festival in New Orleans. Splash Mountain, currently themed after the controversial and widely banned Song of the South (1946), will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort!

Some Disney Park fans, however, are refusing to accept the change. @DisneyFanQueen on TikTok has expressed excitement for the retheme but became the recipient of some aggressive comments. One of such comments, from @official_mr.shark, reads:

Shut up no your not your trying to be different

@DisneyFanQueen shared the comment in a video and insisted her excitement is genuine:

“If you scour these interwebs, there’s a lot of people that are like me that are very happy about this, so you sit down and you shut up and you have the day that you deserve,” the creator says in the video.

@official_mr.shark wasn’t done, however, and wrote another comment furiously defending Splash Mountain in its current state:

I will protect it with my life

The TikTok creator again shared this comment in a video:

“You’re willing to die over Splash Mountain? Look, calm down,” @DisneyFanQueen says. “Breathe. Because Splash Mountain will still be Splash Mountain. It’s just going to have a new theme.”

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain opened in 1989 in Critter Country at Disneyland Park and in 1992 in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. If you’re hoping to ride before the retheme, here’s what to expect from Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet