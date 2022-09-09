As we write this article, the biggest Disney event of the year, D23, is in full swing. This event showcases everything Disney has planned for the company’s future, including its movies, television lineup, and of course, its Parks as well. We’ve already gotten so many exciting reveals and announcements, but the fun’s just starting!

Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s expo will be no different. This year’s D23 Expo celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

However, when Disney CEO Bob Chapek took the stage earlier today, some Guests in attendance gave him a not-so-warm welcome.

You can check out the short video down below, thanks to a tweet from Thomas Lipscomb (@tmmylps):

Disney CEO Bob Chapek booed at #D23Expo

Disney CEO Bob Chapek booed at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/8HGIkpipiR — Thomas Lipscomb (@tmmylps) September 9, 2022

As you can see, and hear, the CEO was booed by more than a few people in attendance while taking centerstage.

Be sure to check back here for more information on Disney’s D23!