NEW: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Likely Cloned From Disney World

Despite promised “enhancements,” Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park looks very similar to its counterpart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Though Walt Disney World Resort fans mourned the loss of the beloved Great Movie Ride, stepping into the screen for an adventure on Goofy’s train quickly became a Disney Parks fan-favorite adventure.

Theme Park journalist Scott Gustin shared the following images of Toontown models, showing what the Disneyland Park Land will look like after construction finishes:

Toontown:

In addition to the ride’s exterior, you can also see stills from inside the ride at the bottom of the photo. They look remarkably similar to scenes on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, Disney Imagineers didn’t elaborate on what changes are coming to the ride.

Another Theme Park Journalist, Brooke Geiger McDonald, shared an all-new poster advertising Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park:

Poster for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. #D23Expo

Poster for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/ouFQRX40Uq — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) September 9, 2022

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in The Chinese Theater at Walt Disney World Resort in March 2020. From Disney:

Zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises. Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day. There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.