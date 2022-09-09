NEW: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Likely Cloned From Disney World

in Disneyland Resort

Left: Poster advertising Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland. Right: a scale model of toontown.

Credit: Brook Geiger McDonald, Scott Gustin

Despite promised “enhancements,” Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park looks very similar to its counterpart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Though Walt Disney World Resort fans mourned the loss of the beloved Great Movie Ride, stepping into the screen for an adventure on Goofy’s train quickly became a Disney Parks fan-favorite adventure.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Sign on the Chinese Theater
Credit: Disney

Theme Park journalist Scott Gustin shared the following images of Toontown models, showing what the Disneyland Park Land will look like after construction finishes:

Toontown:

In addition to the ride’s exterior, you can also see stills from inside the ride at the bottom of the photo. They look remarkably similar to scenes on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, Disney Imagineers didn’t elaborate on what changes are coming to the ride. 

mickey and minnies runaway railway
Credit: Inside the Magic Kelly C.

Another Theme Park Journalist, Brooke Geiger McDonald, shared an all-new poster advertising Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park:

Poster for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. #D23Expo

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
Credit: Inside the Magic Rebekah B.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in The Chinese Theater at Walt Disney World Resort in March 2020. From Disney:

Zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises.

Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World

The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.

runaway railway
Credit: Disney

There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.

A First-of-Its-Kind Ride

Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.
Are you excited to see Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

