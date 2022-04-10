Guests Experience Rare “B-mode” Version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Walt Disney World is filled with a variety of rides and attractions for Guests of all ages. Sometimes when Guests board an attraction, they experience a “B-mode” version of the ride, depending on if certain aspects of the ride are not operating correctly.

By having a B-mode version, it allows Disney to continue operating the ride instead of shutting it down for one animatronic malfunction. Disney has something similar for Animal Kingdom’s Na’vi River Journey. If the iconic Big Toe animatronic at Na’vi River Journey is not working properly, Disney will remove the animatronic and instead Guests will see her on a screen.

Over in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests who recently rode Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway experienced the B-mode version.

Disney fan and Twitter user MagicbandManiac shared a video of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway operating in B-mode yesterday, writing:

I’ve never actually seen them in B mode before

For those of you wondering what is different about the B-mode version, it’s the fact that instead of using an animatronic of Mickey and Minnie in the hot air balloon, Guests see the duo move about on the screen instead. This similar to how Na”vi River Journey operates in B-mode when the Big Toe animatronic is not working properly.

What’s interesting is that many Disney fans actually enjoyed seeing the B-mode version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway as Disney fan, Vinny, replied to the video writing:

As we mentioned earlier, by having a B-mode, it allows Disney to continue operating the ride without shutting it down, but it also gives Guests a unique experience as the B-mode does not happen that frequently.

If you have never ridden Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disney describes the ride as:

Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day. There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages. A First-of-Its-Kind Ride Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.

