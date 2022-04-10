Iconic Aspects Noticeably Missing From Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant

The Electrical Water Pageant, which returned to Walt Disney World in late 2020, is a floating nighttime parade that takes place on Seven Seas Lagoon in the Magic Kingdom area. It showcases several different sea creatures as they light up the lagoon, all synchronized to some familiar songs.

However, last night when Guests were watching the Electrical Water Pageant, they noticed some aspects were missing and that the performance was operating in B-mode.

Disney fan and Twitter user Random Disney Dude shared a video of the Electrical Water Pageant to social media, showing that there were no dolphins, brachiosaurus, crocodile, or Neptune as the performance had to operate in B-mode for reasons unknown at this time. They write:

A first for me tonight, I watched the Electrical Water Pageant operating in “B” mode…no dolphins, brachiosaurus, croc, seahorses, or Neptune #WaltDisneyWorld #Disneyworld

A first for me tonight, I watched the Electrical Water Pageant operating in “B” mode…no dolphins, brachiosaurus, croc, seahorses, or Neptune #WaltDisneyWorld #Disneyworld pic.twitter.com/lB7J540uSV — RandomDisneyDude (@DisneyVengenz) April 10, 2022

It is unknown if Disney will continue showing the Electrical Water Pageant in B-mode, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

If you are looking to can catch the show, it can be seen at various times and locations around the Magic Kingdom area. Per the Disney World website:

Watch the Pageant from viewing spots along the shore at these locations: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (including Narcoossee’s)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

More on Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant

Disney describes this water attraction as:

Whimsical sea creatures sail across Seven Seas Lagoon to classic Disney tunes during this floating nighttime parade. A bright green sea monster leads an enchanting, twinkling musical pageant you can see and hear from locations along the shore. The procession includes a stirring and inspirational medley of patriotic songs while stars and stripes float along the shimmering water. Don’t miss this beloved nighttime delight!

Do you love the Electrical Water Pageant? Let us know in the comments below.

