Disney Park Closing Imminently For Multiple Days in Orlando

Following a string of closures, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be shutting down once, well, twice again. We have reported each closure during this fairly cold January, with the most recent occurring just days ago.

After an extended refurbishment in 2022, Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened last year, with Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new Frozen-inspired additions.

At Walt Disney World, Guests have the choice of visiting four incredible theme parks and a massive shopping center. From Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, Guests are in for a treat no matter where they visit.

Each one contains jaw-dropping rides and experiences like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, Tower of Terror, Pirates of the Caribbean, and of course, who could forget “it’s a small world.”

However, for Guests looking for a fun way to cool off in the often-brutal Orlando weather, they need to make sure not to forget about the two water parks also found at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be shutting down this week, as we stated above. This time, the water park will be closed for multiple days this week, starting tomorrow. The Park will also be closed Friday, January 27.

Among the favorites attractions at Disney’s Blizzard Beach are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Where's your favorite place to "chill out" at Walt Disney World