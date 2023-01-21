Disney World Park Shuts Down Immediately For Multiple Days

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Guests have a wide range of activities to enjoy. From traversing Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to shopping at Disney Springs, Guests are in for a treat wherever they choose to go.

Of course, Walt Disney World also contains two fantastic water parks, those being Typhoon Lagoon and, of course, Blizzard Beach.

After an extended refurbishment, Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened last year, with Typhoon Lagoon, and Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new Frozen-inspired additions.

Unfortunately, it looks like things are too “frozen,” with Disney’s Blizzard Beach shutting down today, January 21, and January 23, due to low temperatures.

The lows today fall in the mid 50’s, meaning it would be too cold to have a swim or take the plunge on Summit Plummet, Blizzard Beach’s jaw-dropping water slide.

Disney's Blizzard Beach is home to several incredible water-based rides and attractions

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

