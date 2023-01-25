Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
bilge-rat

Credit: Universal

We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Credit: Universal Orlando

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.

However, with some rides, some are bound to close from time to time, as is the case with Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

universal
Credit: Universal

As stated on the Universal Orlando website, the ride is now slated to shut down on February 13, 2023, and will be closed for a whole month, not reopening until March 10. The attraction typically closes this time of year for an annual refurbishment, so this isn’t too surprising.

Universal Orlando is home to quite a few water-based rides, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Jurassic Park River Adventure being offered at the Resort.

Unfortunately, Jurassic Park River Adventure is closed at the moment for its own refurbishment. At the time of publishing this article, Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing “technical rehearsals following an extended closure of its own.

Poseidon's Fury
Credit: Universal

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.

This specific attraction will also be closing in February, though it will be a much shorter closure.

Will you be visiting Universal Orlando next month? What’s your favorite ride at the Resort?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

