Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.

However, with some rides, some are bound to close from time to time, as is the case with Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

As stated on the Universal Orlando website, the ride is now slated to shut down on February 13, 2023, and will be closed for a whole month, not reopening until March 10. The attraction typically closes this time of year for an annual refurbishment, so this isn’t too surprising.

Universal Orlando is home to quite a few water-based rides, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Jurassic Park River Adventure being offered at the Resort.

Unfortunately, Jurassic Park River Adventure is closed at the moment for its own refurbishment. At the time of publishing this article, Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing “technical rehearsals following an extended closure of its own.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.

This specific attraction will also be closing in February, though it will be a much shorter closure.

