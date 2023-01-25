Opening Day Revealed For Disney World’s New Restaurant

We finally have an opening date!

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will finally be opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, as revealed by a new post on Disney Parks Blog. The new post describes a fun and tasty new dining experience for Guests to enjoy.

“Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.”

Disney Parks Blog officially announced the upcoming Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, all the way back in 2019.

Unfortunately, like a lot of other projects at Disney, construction on the project was delayed during Disney World’s pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. This meant that its opening date was pushed back until 2022. Of course, it’s now 2023, and the restaurant still has a few months left to go.

The restaurant can be found in Toy Story Land, along with other rides, attractions, and eateries. Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios immerses Guests in Andy’s backyard with their favorite characters from the films. Guests can enjoy three great rides as well as some unique atmosphere and theming as they make their way through the land.

Stay tuned for updates!