Universal Guest Takes On Security With Multiple Swords In Hand

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions and experiences, but that doesn’t mean that all the memories are made on the rides.

No matter what theme park you look at, when you involve massive groups of people all at one time, there are bound to be unique instances that unfold in ways that you certainly weren’t expecting.

A recent Universal Orlando Resort Guest shared an experience on Reddit that happened earlier this week at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Toon Lagoon.

The Guest said that they were just outside of a popular gift shop in Toon Lagoon when an argument was struck between a security guard and a Guest wielding two wooden swords.

“We were walking through Toon Lagoon maybe around 2:30 and were outside of Toon Extra,” the Guest said. “Next thing we know there’s a guy with 2 wooden swords arguing with a security guard, shortly afterwards several more security guards arrived and were directing foot traffic.”

Of course, the Universal Team Members and security guards have been trained to handle situations and incidents that might unfold inside the Universal Parks, and this incident was quickly diffused.

Depending on the merchandise shipments, wooden swords have been able to be purchased in the Lost Continent, just a couple of islands over from Toon Lagoon at the theme park.

The attractions in Toon Lagoon are currently in the midst of refurbishments. Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls has been closed since early February undergoing scheduled maintenance and just recently reopened. Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges is scheduled to close Monday, February 28, and is not scheduled to reopen until March 19.

Universal Orlando describes Toon Extra this way:

Stop the Presses. Direct from the funny pages, this is the place to find some of the world’s most popular cartoon and comic strip characters on apparel, souvenirs, gifts, DVDs, toys, mugs, and more. This wild and wacky outpost is home to beloved icons such as Broom-Hilda™, Cathy, Beetle Bailey, Popeye™, and Hagar the Horrible—just to name a few.

There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida. Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and more!

And, who could forget about the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter located at both Universal Parks? Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida and go on a ride of a lifetime at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure. Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Have you ever experienced an incident like this at Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?

