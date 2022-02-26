Universal Orlando Extends Closure of Popular Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many incredible attractions and experiences.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, we’ve seen several attractions close down for scheduled maintenance, including popular water rides.

Jurassic Park River Adventure closed in January for a three-week period and just a day after it reopened, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for maintenance. The Toon Lagoon attraction has been closed since January 31st and the expectation was that it would reopen today, February 26.

Unfortunately, that has not happened as of yet.

While Universal Orlando Resort has made the majority of updates, it seems that it is still finishing up the work and that the attraction will be delayed slightly.

Universal was supposed to close Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges on Friday, February 25 for its scheduled maintenance period, but with Dudley Do-Right still experiencing closure, the other water attraction in Toon Lagoon has stayed close. Universal told Inside the Magic that the expectation is for Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges to close on Monday, February 28.

This is a look at the Universal Orlando Resort app currently:

If that is the case, we would expect Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls to reopen on that day, though nothing has been confirmed.

There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida. Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and more!

And, who could forget about the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter located at both Universal Parks? Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida and go on a ride of a lifetime at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure. Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you on these attraction statuses and what to expect at Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and so much more.

Are you ready to ride Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Universal Orlando Resort?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?