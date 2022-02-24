Every Universal Attraction Closing in March

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort, you might want to be aware of some attraction closures happening in the month of March.

Part of operating major theme parks is the fact that rides must close down from time to time for refurbishments, updates, and even retheming.

Here’s a look at what attractions you can expect to be closed at Universal Orlando Resort in March.

Revenge of the Mummy (Universal Studios Florida)

Revenge of the Mummy, the popular dark coaster that shut down in January, will remain closed for the month of March. As we’ve previously reported, Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing massive refurbishments and will be closed until late summer 2022. At this point, Universal Orlando has not announced if we’ll see a retheme, but there are some rumors that major changes are coming to the attraction.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will close on Friday, February 25 and will not reopen until later in March. Right now, the scheduled reopening date is Saturday, March 19. Don’t expect any major retheme with this closure, this is just for scheduled maintenance.

Caro-Seuss-el (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

The Caro-Seuss-el has been closed indefinitely now for over a year and will continue be closed in the month of March. The attraction is undergoing major refurbishments as it was reported it had roof issues. Right now, there is a large gray cover around the attraction, but no reopening date has been set.

Poseidon’s Fury (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

Poseidon’s Fury has been closed since the pandemic, but the good news is that the walkthrough attraction is set to open in the near future. Universal Orlando has not set an opening date. There were rumors that the attraction could reopen in February and there have been Universal Team Members spotted around the attraction’s area, but no reopening has happened yet.

Though there are some closures, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida. You can also visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Will you miss any of these Universal attractions this month? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?