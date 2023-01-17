Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month

There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.

Unfortunately, it’s slated for another closure, though this one will be much shorter.

As stated by Universal, Poseidon’s Fury will be closing on February 2 and will reopen on February 10, meaning the attraction will only be offline for a little over a week. Of course, these dates can and often do change.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!