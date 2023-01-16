Big Portion of Universal Closed, Multiple Attractions Gone For Good

It’s all gone!

Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new rides and attractions. This is true for places like Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, Disney, and of course, Universal Studios.

This keeps things exciting and gives Guests something new to experience each time they visit. However, it’s not every day that an entire land or area is permanently closed.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened at the Universal Orlando Resort. We first learned about this closure last year, with Universal stating that Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone would be shutting down permanently.

The original statement shared by the theme park reads as follows:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. Stay tuned – more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead.

Today, January 15, 2023, marked the final day of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, a land which housed multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet.

All of the attractions mentioned above shut down for good. Thankfully, the E.T Adventure will remain in the Park among a few other attractions.

As for what could be replacing this area, it’s completely up in the air at this point, although we wouldnt be surprised to see some Minions pop up. Universal only states that the theme park will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

Will you miss this iconic piece of the Universal Orlando Resort?