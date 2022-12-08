‘Minions’ Officially Take Over Universal Orlando With Brand-New Interactive Attraction

Universal Orlando has just announced official details regarding a brand-new Minions-inspired attraction coming soon to the Park.

It is official, the Minions — from the Illumination Studio’s Minions and Despicable Me franchises — are taking over Universal Orlando Resort, as theme park officials have just announced the latest details regarding an all-new, interactive attraction taking over the former spot of Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida.

As Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) shared on Twitter, the new Minions-inspired attraction will open in Summer 2023 and will officially be named “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.”

BREAKING: Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is coming to Universal Orlando Summer 2023. Put your skills to the ultimate test as you attempt to blast your way to supervillain stardom.

As shared by theme park and entertainment digital reporter Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), this attraction will be an interactive blaster game experience in which Guests will compete against each other, gathering points and causing mayhem to try and earn a spot among the most vicious villains. The attraction will reportedly combine screen technology, gaming interactivity and physical sets to create “a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions,” as Universal shared in a press release.

JUST IN: Universal Orlando has announced Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will open at Universal Studios Florida summer 2023. The interactive blaster game experience will have visitors competing to join The Vicious 6.

With blasters in hand, visitors will step onto a moving pathway that will take them around different scenes. They will earn points (and cause mayhem) by blasting a variety of objects. The attraction will combine screen technology, gaming interactivity and physical sets.

The attraction's poster shows two Minions, armed and ready to cause mayhem at Universal Studios Florida, as well as the silhouettes of several villains from the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, including Vector from Despicable Me (2010), Balthazar Bratt from Despicable Me 3 (2017), and Scarlett Overkill from Minions (2015), implying that Guests may encounter these villains, among others, at the attraction. Despite being a problematic franchise, the Minions have another attraction at Universal Studios Florida, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and the Orlando theme park allegedly has plans to bring an entire land inspired by the mischievously fun yellow characters to the Park in the future.

While no official date was announced for the attraction’s reopening, this announcement has revealed the first official details regarding the retheming since Shrek 4-D closed its gates. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Are you excited about the new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast coming to the Orlando theme park? Let us know what you think in the comments below!