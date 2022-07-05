Theaters Are Now Banning Moviegoers After Viral TikTok Trend

Amid the whopping success of the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), movie theaters are now banning Guests attempting to participate in a viral TikTok trend after “recent disturbances.”
Saying the sequel to Minions (2015), and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise, is well received by audiences would be an understatement, as fans of the franchise are literally going “bananas” over the newest release.
The movie has become somewhat of a meme on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. While the demand for the film is actual, hundreds of thousands of fans are joining in in a somewhat “ironic” manner, similar to the reaction to Sony’s Morbius (2022), although Minions: The Rise of Gru has benefited far more from becoming a meme.
The most notable trend has been the “Gentleminions” on TikTok, which consists of groups of Guests dressing in formal attire to attend the movie, bringing bananas into the theater, and having overly excited reactions throughout the screening. Some Guests have also been seen entering movie theaters in full Minion attire, dressed all in yellow, wearing overalls, and even painting their faces to resemble the iconic goggles and smile characteristic of these lovable sidekicks.
However, there have been several reports of these groups behaving disruptively during the screenings, ruining the experience for families and fellow moviegoers, causing the screenings to be stopped, the disruptive Guests to be kicked out of the theater, and even involving the police in some cases.
This disruptive behavior has caused theaters to start banning moviegoers who try to participate in this viral trend. Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) shared an image on Twitter of an announcement posted in an unspecified movie theater banning Guests trying to watch the new Minions movie in formal attire.
Theaters are starting to ban #GentleMinions groups from entering due to ‘recent disturbances’
Theaters are starting to ban #GentleMinions groups from entering due to 'recent disturbances'#Minions2 pic.twitter.com/KK7v46pJvN
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 4, 2022
The announcement reads:
Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of Guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.
It is no surprise more movie theaters around the country will follow these new measures to ensure the enjoyment of Guests, especially families, due to the nature of the movie, the safety of their employees, and the integrity of their theaters, as there have been reports of screens being damaged due to Guests hurling bananas and other items during screenings.
This bizarre trend has received mixed reactions, from those who don’t understand why anyone would attend a movie theater in a tuxedo to those saying viewers are unaware of how bad the situation is in movie theaters.
Marcus Whelan (@whelan0kkult) compared this trend to banning cosplayers for premieres of the Star Wars franchise or any other famous movie, not understanding why this trend was an issue.
Why is this an issue?? Next they will be banning cosplayers for Star Wars events. Ect.
— Marcus Whelan (@whelan0kkult) July 5, 2022
User @luis_n_ye commented they didn’t see the problem, as people were “getting their money,” assuming they were referring to Guests getting their money’s worth, and that workers were “finally doing what they [get paid] for.” This sparked a debate on its own, causing several movie theater employees to reply to this tweet describing the terrible condition theaters are left in after the screenings, and the behavior Guests engage in.
I don’t see the problem, their getting their money and workers are finally doing what they pay for!
— . (@luis_n_ye) July 5, 2022
Kevy Bear (@Blueeyeddevil72) commented on a completely different experience, saying that sharing the theater with 15 high school boys in suits had made their two-year-old enjoy the movie even more as they joined in the cheering and clapping.
We went this weekend and there were like 15 high school boys in suits. They clapped and hooted and cheered. My 2 year old loved it. Got into with them. They made it more fun. #LetthemGru
— Kevy Bear (@Blueeyeddevil72) July 5, 2022
Unfortunately, not everyone shares similar experiences, as we can see in a video shared by Jorge (@_Not_Jorge_), where a group of “Gentleminions” nearly started a fight with a family after throwing popcorn and drinks around the theater.
I don’t think some of you know how bad it js
The Universal Pictures and Illuminations Studios film is projected to do astronomical numbers. Minions: The Rise of Gru has grossed an estimated $155 million over its four-day opening weekend, blowing out box office draws after surpassing $200 million worldwide by July 3 (just two days into its US opening).
Here’s what you can expect in Minions: The Rise of Gru:
This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.
It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.
When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.
Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.
The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.
Will you be watching Minions: The Rise of Gru? What do you think of this trend? Let us know in the comments below!