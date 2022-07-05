Theaters Are Now Banning Moviegoers After Viral TikTok Trend

Amid the whopping success of the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), movie theaters are now banning Guests attempting to participate in a viral TikTok trend after “recent disturbances.”

Saying the sequel to Minions (2015), and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise, is well received by audiences would be an understatement, as fans of the franchise are literally going “bananas” over the newest release.

The movie has become somewhat of a meme on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. While the demand for the film is actual, hundreds of thousands of fans are joining in in a somewhat “ironic” manner, similar to the reaction to Sony’s Morbius (2022), although Minions: The Rise of Gru has benefited far more from becoming a meme.

The most notable trend has been the “Gentleminions” on TikTok, which consists of groups of Guests dressing in formal attire to attend the movie, bringing bananas into the theater, and having overly excited reactions throughout the screening. Some Guests have also been seen entering movie theaters in full Minion attire, dressed all in yellow, wearing overalls, and even painting their faces to resemble the iconic goggles and smile characteristic of these lovable sidekicks.

However, there have been several reports of these groups behaving disruptively during the screenings, ruining the experience for families and fellow moviegoers, causing the screenings to be stopped, the disruptive Guests to be kicked out of the theater, and even involving the police in some cases.