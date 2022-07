‘Lightyear’ Failures Could Be Made Worse By Universal’s ‘Minions,’ Report Says

Disney Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) has not lived up to the standard that many fans were hoping.

The film, which is an origin story for the real person who inspired the toy Buzz Lightyear in the hit Pixar franchise Toy Story, had a budget of $200 million and grossed just $50 million on its opening weekend.

To this date, the movie has made $155 million worldwide but has a long way to go to meet its massive budget.

However, reports indicate that Universal and Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) could make blunders for Lightyear even worse.

A report from Yahoo Entertainment notes that Universal “does not have to jump through hoops” with Minions that Disney had to with Lightyear.

“First, the new film is much more closely connected to “Despicable Me” than “Lightyear” was to “Toy Story.” While “Lightyear” was pitched to audiences as the film that inspired Andy to get the Buzz Lightyear toy that would become the star of the “Toy Story” series, “Minions” doesn’t need to jump through such mental hoops to market to its audience.”

In addition, the report notes that the Minions movie does not have to meet the numbers that Lightyear needed to because its budget was much smaller.

Minions 2 has a budget of roughly $70 million and there are projections that the film could have an opening weekend almost good enough to surpass that. The film already had $11 million in previews.

If the Minions were to surpass Lightyear in their opening weekend, things could be even worse for the Pixar film in terms of the box office.

Here’s what Illumination says about Minions: The Rise of Gru:

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.

It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him. The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom. Steered by the franchise’s original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer ’70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

Universal has gone “all in” on the Minions moving forward. Universal Orlando Resort is rumored to be building another Minions attraction right across from Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, a Minions Cafe is set to take over the space that used to be occupied by Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe.

