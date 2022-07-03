Wild Guests Banned From New ‘Minions’ Movie, Hurl Bananas at Screen

One of the most-talked-about new films of 2022 may surprise, it may shock you, it may even leave you feeling…yellow? That’s right, Universal along with Illumination Entertainment have just released one of the biggest movies of the year in the form of Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).
The movie has become somewhat of a meme on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. While the demand for the film is real, hundreds of thousands of fans are joining in in a somewhat “ironic” manner, similar to the reaction to Sony’s Morbius (2o22), although Minions: The Rise of Gru has benefited far more from becoming a meme.
The film has proved to be a huge success already. The Universal Pictures and Illuminations Studios film hit theaters this past weekend and is projected to do astronomical numbers. The initial numbers show that the film will pull in an estimated $130 million during the holiday weekend in the U.S. and could even surpass $200 million worldwide.
Fans have shared their intense experiences at showings for this movie and one, in particular, was quite the event. In a video shared by @ayoletsgrub on TikTok, dozens of Guests showed up to watch the new film only to get kicked out shortly after the movie started. See the video below:
As you can see in the video, hundreds of passionate fans of the Minions showed up to a showing of Universal’s much-anticipated Minions: The Rise of Gru. Most showed up in their “Sunday best” complete with dress shoes and ties to enjoy the newest entry in the Despicable Me universe.
However, some in the audience took their excitement to a new level, jumping up and cheering, some even throwing bananas at the screen. This is what caused the theater to remove all Guests and escort them from the showing.
This type of activity is strictly prohibited, although were can’t imagine the rules have ever or will ever be broken in this way again.
Here’s what you can expect in Minions: The Rise of Gru:
This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.
It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.
When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.
Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.
The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.
