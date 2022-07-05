‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Destroys Box Office, Cancels Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

The world of cinema has forever changed with the revival of moviegoing thanks to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (2022), but an online “meme” movement spurred on by teenagers is shaking up Pixar for the worst.

Audiences have flooded movie theaters after Top Gun: Maverick (2022) shocked virtually every viewer, quickly becoming a $1 billion hit with an impressive 8.6/10 IMDb rating.

While Tom Cruise is being hailed as the savior of cinema, virtually every film released post-Maverick has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Unfortunately, however, Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) has been one of 2022’s “flops” due to landmark backlash and controversies regarding a same-sex kissing scene in the Disney film, spurring online cancelation attempts and a lackluster box office performance so far.

Now, Universal’s Minions: Rise of Gru (2022) has blown animation out of the water and broken new box office records:

‘Minions: #TheRiseOfGru’ is the highest box office opening over Independence Day of all time.

While we previously reported that Minions: Rise of Gru could potentially surpass Pixar’s Lightyear, Inside the Magic is now confirming that this Universal sequel is blowing away both fans and box offices.

Minions: Rise of Gru has grossed an estimated $155 million over its four-day opening weekend, blowing out box office draws after surpassing $200 million worldwide by July 3 (just two days into its US opening).

With Pixar’s Lightyear having earned a reported $191 million worldwide over its 17-day run (reported on July 3 by Forbes), Minions already made $108.5 globally in just three days, burying the Toy Story (1995):

Lightyear is finished 😭

Another moviegoer writes:

Between what happened this weekend, with all the memes, no wonder why the Despicable Me franchise continues to be an unstoppable force at the box office.

In a wild turn of events, Minions‘ success is largely thanks to an online trend titled “#Gentleminions,” spurring young moviegoers (generally teenagers) to dress in their nicest attire and flood every showing of The Rise of Gru at their local theater:

This whole “dress up in full suits to watch the new Minions” trend on tiktok got me cackling like an idiot

Recent “meme” movements convinced Sony Picture to re-release the controversial Morbius (2022) Marvel movie after social media engagement reportedly led the Hollywood powerhouse to believe there was a need for more “Morbin time.”

Now, however, the internet has graced Universal Studios with one of its biggest animation hits in history. Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to potentially be the most successful animated feature of 2022, surpassing the surprisingly successful The Bad Guys (2022) and CGI smash-hit Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022).

Though the world is going bananas over the Minions, Pixar’s Lightyear is still visually stunning and a fun watch for many Toy Story fans!

